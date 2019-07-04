UrduPoint.com
Over 80 Missing In Shipwreck Off Coast Of Tunisia

Thu 04th July 2019

Over 80 migrants went missing at sea following a shipwreck which occurred on Wednesday off the coast of Zarzis in Tunisia, Italian news agency ANSA med reported on Thursday

TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2019) Over 80 migrants went missing at sea following a shipwreck which occurred on Wednesday off the coast of Zarzis in Tunisia, Italian news agency ANSA med reported on Thursday.

Only five people survived the incident, according to Alarm Phone, which announced the news on Twitter and attributed it to Chamseddine Marzoug, a Tunisian Red Crescent volunteer and activist .

Marzoug told ANSA med that a rubber dinghy, which had departed from Libya, sunk on Wednesday off the coast of Zarzis. One of the five survivors, a man from the Ivory Coast, later died in hospital, he said.

Local authorities said the Tunisian Red Cross and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) are working in coordination with Tunisian authorities on search-and-rescue efforts at sea, together with some local fishing boats, the ANSA med report said.

