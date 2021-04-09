Palestine records 2,418 new coronavirus cases, 33 deaths

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2021) Palestine today recorded 2,418 new Covid-19 cases and 33 deaths, according to Health Minister Mai Al-Kaileh.

She announced that 2,418 Palestinians tested positive for the highly contagious virus and 33 others died of it in the occupied territories, according to the Palestine news &Info Agency (WAFA).

Recoveries account for 88.0 percent of total cases since the pandemic outbreak in March, active cases for 10.9 percent and the death toll accounts for 1.1 percent, she added.