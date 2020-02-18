UrduPoint.com
Ras Al Khaimah Ruler Receives Finnish Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 18th February 2020 | 07:30 PM

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Finnish Ambassador

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2020) RAS AL KHAIMAH, 18th February 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received on Tuesday the newly appointed Ambassador of Finland to the UAE Marianne Nissila.

Sheikh Saud welcomed the new Finnish Ambassador and wished her success in her assignment. He praised the ties of friendship between the UAE and Finland.

The Ambassador of Finland thanked Sheikh Saud for the warm hospitality and lauded her country's strong relations with the UAE.

