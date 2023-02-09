Record edition of IDEX and NAVDEX to kick off in Abu Dhabi with wide-scale participation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2023) Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the 16th edition of IDEX 2023 and the 7th edition of NAVDEX 2023, will be held from 20th to 24th February 2023 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). This year's edition, which coincides with the 30th anniversary of the launch of IDEX, is set to be the largest in the history of the event, attracting participants from all over the world to showcase the latest advancements in the international defense sector.

ADNEC Group, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence, is organising the two exhibitions, which provide an international platform to showcase the latest innovations in the international defence sector, and a global forum to showcase the sector's developments in advanced technology and equipment. It is also an opportunity to establish strategic partnerships between major companies specialized in the defence and military industries from around the world.

The exhibitions will also include an International Defense Conference (IDC 2023), providing a forum for discussions on the latest developments in advanced technology and equipment in the defense sector.

The Higher Organising Committee of the two exhibitions announced the details of the event at a press conference, attended by Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee; Major General Dr. Mubarak Saeed bin Gafan Al Jabri, Vice Chairman of the Supreme Committee; and Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group.

Al Mazrouei highlighted the significance of the 16th edition of IDEX 2023 and the 7th edition of NAVDEX 2023, saying that it is the largest in the history of the event and marks the culmination of 30 years of success. He credited this success to the support of the UAE's leadership and the country's reputation at the regional and international levels.

Al Mazrouei stated that the exhibitions provide a platform for decision-makers and experts to learn about the latest technologies and innovative equipment in the defense industries sector, and noted the record turnout by international companies and delegations from all over the world, which demonstrates the strategic position of the exhibitions and their role in shaping the future of the sector.

He expressed gratitude to the ADNEC Group and all the organizing committees and national institutions for their efforts in making the exhibitions a success and stated that the UAE, known for its tolerance, coexistence, security, and safety, looks forward to welcoming participants and visitors from all over the world.

Dr. Al Jabri stated, "We are grateful to our wise leadership for their unwavering support in making the UAE a prominent player in the defence industry. The IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions, along with the IDC 2023, are a testament to the country's efforts to stay ahead of the curve in the Fourth Industrial Revolution and to promote a knowledge-based economy.

“Over the past three decades, both exhibitions have seen significant growth in the number of local and international participants, as well as an increase in announced deals and official international delegations attending the event.

This year, we are proud to host more than 350 official delegations from around the world, with a 191% growth rate compared to the previous edition.”

In addition to the exhibitions, the IDC 2023 will bring together over 1,800 leaders, high-level officials, and representatives from defence, security, and academic institutions and companies to discuss and exchange ideas on the latest advanced technologies. The conference, with its theme "Adaption, Exploration, Transformation: Reimagining Security, Society, and the Human Experience in an age of Disruption," will feature four panel discussions on the economic and social implications and risks of adopting modern technologies, talent development and human capital management, and the impact of technology on defensive operations.

"We are grateful to all of our partners, including ADNEC Group and the authorities, for their efforts in organizing this exceptional event. On behalf of the Higher Organising Committee, I would like to extend a warm welcome to all participants and visitors from around the world to the UAE, a country of tolerance and coexistence, and a home of security and safety," he noted.

Humaid Al Dhaheri announced that the current edition of the IDEX and the NAVDEX is the largest in the event's history. With 1,350 exhibiting companies, the number of exhibitors has grown by 50% compared to the previous edition in 2021 and 285% compared to the first edition in 1993. The current edition is expected to attract over 130,000 visitors from 65 countries, which is a growth rate of 209% over the 2021 edition and 200% compared to the first edition. The number of national pavilions has increased to 41 with a growth rate of 17% compared to the previous edition, and the total exhibition area has increased by 20% to 165,000 square meters.

This year's edition will also host NAVDEX for the first time in the new ADNEC Marina Hall, which has a total area of over 10,000 square meters and is the largest of its kind in the middle East. This has led to a growth of 206% in the number of exhibiting companies and a 35% increase in the total exhibition area. Additionally, 9 new countries will participate in the event for the first time and a dedicated start-up area with an area of over 1,500 square meters has been added to host more than 82 startups from 25 countries.

Al Dhaheri thanked the Ministry of Defence, the Organizing Higher Committee, and all sub-committees and partners in the public and private sectors for their efforts in making the event a success. The current edition of NAVDEX will feature naval vessels from 8 countries on display at ADNEC Port and Zayed Port, and the Grand Stand area and the Water Canal area of ADNEC Marina will host live demonstrations of the latest equipment and vehicles.

The current edition of IDEX and NAVDEX will also host the first edition of IDEX and NAVDEX Talks, a series of interactive panel discussions, and will feature the Exhibition Overview and Innovation Track Tour for visitors to get insights into the exhibitions and innovative products on display.