UrduPoint.com

RTA Opens 4-lane Bridge Linking Al Manama, Al Meydan Streets

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 01:45 PM

RTA opens 4-lane bridge linking Al Manama, Al Meydan streets

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2021) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) Saturday opened a new bridge linking Al Manama and Al Meydan streets crossing over Dubai-Al Ain Road. RTA has accordingly eradicated the previous roundabout and adjusted the sloping ends of the existing bridges on Al Meydan Street.

The bridge extends 328 metres and consists of 4 lanes in each direction. The sloping ends of the bridge span 400 metres and the capacity of the bridge is 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

"The new bridge is part of the Dubai-Al Ain Road Improvement Project currently under construction by RTA. The project scope covers constructing six key intersections and widening the road from 3 to 6 lanes in each direction over a 17 km stretch from the intersection with the Emirates Road to the intersection of Bu Kadra and Ras Al Khor," said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the RTA.

The project, he said, includes remarking of the traffic lanes at the intersection of Al Manama Street and Dubai Al Ain Road, and constructing a 4-land bridge in each direction to link Al Meydan and Al Manama Streets and serve the development projects of Meydan.

The intersection will improve traffic safety and ease the traffic flow on the intersection during peak hours.

RTA has completed 85 percent of construction on Dubai-Al Ain Road Improvement Project; one of the biggest infrastructure projects currently undertaken by RTA. Upon completion, the project is expected to benefit about 1.5 million people, enhance the traffic flow, and improve the link with Ras Al Khor Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and the Emirates Road.

"It will also serve the existing and future development projects on both sides of the Dubai-Al Ain Road, and double up the road capacity from 6,000 vehicles to 12,000 vehicles in each direction. It will also reduce the transit time on the road from Bu Kadra intersection to the Emirates Road intersection from 16 to 8 minutes, which will ease snarls that used to extend about 2 km," he added.

Related Topics

Dubai Vehicles Road RTA Traffic Manama From Million Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

PM Imran Khan directs action against govt officers ..

PM Imran Khan directs action against govt officers for faking complaints, resolu ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia Registers 37,120 New COVID-19 Cases in Past ..

Russia Registers 37,120 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

4 minutes ago
 Waikato overcome Covid disruption to claim New Zea ..

Waikato overcome Covid disruption to claim New Zealand crown

4 minutes ago
 President Xi Jinping urges continuous efforts to p ..

President Xi Jinping urges continuous efforts to promote high-quality BRI develo ..

5 minutes ago
 Govt successfully achieving target of de-worming c ..

Govt successfully achieving target of de-worming children: Kanwal Shuzab

5 minutes ago
 Thousands rally against Covid-19 vaccinations in A ..

Thousands rally against Covid-19 vaccinations in Australia

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.