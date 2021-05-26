Rulers offer condolences to Saudi King

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2021) ABU DHABI, 26th May, 2021 (WAM) - Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates today sent messages of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Princess Al Jawhara bint Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud.

The messages were sent by Their Highnesses the Rulers Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.