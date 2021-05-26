UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rulers Offer Condolences To Saudi King

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 07:45 PM

Rulers offer condolences to Saudi King

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2021) ABU DHABI, 26th May, 2021 (WAM) - Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates today sent messages of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Princess Al Jawhara bint Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud.

The messages were sent by Their Highnesses the Rulers Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Related Topics

Ajman Abu Dhabi Sharjah Rashid Saudi Arabia Saud May

Recent Stories

ICCI congratulates Zafar Bakhtawari on being elect ..

57 seconds ago

Federal Govt to provide wheat seeds to GB for prom ..

58 seconds ago

Some of Books Requested by Navalny Were Delivered ..

1 minute ago

Juve director Paratici leaving club after 11 years ..

1 minute ago

Germany unveils 2.5 bn euro fund to reboot cultura ..

1 minute ago

Eight Criminals held; Cash and valuables recovered ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.