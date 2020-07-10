UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 6,635 COVID-19 Infections Over 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 03:45 PM

Russia records 6,635 COVID-19 infections over 24 hours

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2020) The number of COVID-19 infections in Russia grew over a day by 6,635 to a total of 713,936, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Friday.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth of this indicator has not exceeded 0.9 percent for the past four days.

The lowest daily rates are registered in Moscow (0.3 percent). Currently in Russia 213,851 patients are undergoing treatment.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll grew by 174 in the past 24 hours compared to 176 deaths a day earlier bringing total fatalities to 11,017, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

According to the crisis center, COVID-19 fatalities account for 1.54 percent of all infected individuals in Russia.

Meanwhile, Russia has documented 7,752 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with the total number of the recovered in the country reaching 489,068.

