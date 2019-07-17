Saudi Foreign Minister receives Gargash in Jeddah

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2019) Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Ibrahim Abdulaziz Al-Assaf, received on Wednesday, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, in Jeddah.

During the meeting, attended by Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the two sides reviewed the brotherly ties between the two countries, and means of enhancing them across multiple sectors for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples.