SEHA Integrates UAE PASS With Its Mobile App And Patient Portal

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 12:45 PM

SEHA integrates UAE PASS with its mobile app and patient portal

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has announced the integration of the UAE PASS, with its mobile App and Patient Portal, as part of the medical network’s continuous efforts to elevate the patient journey and ensure seamless access to SEHA platforms and services.

This will now allow patients to use their UAE Pass account/login details to login or register directly onto the SEHA Mobile App and Patient Portal, without the need to create separate SEHA credentials.

Patients whose medical details are already available on SEHA’s electronic medical record or have previously visited a SEHA facility, and who hold a Verified UAE Pass account (with valid Emirates ID), will be able to avail this feature effective immediately.

