Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority enriches its digital infrastructure with 36 new services, features

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2021) As part of its commitment to enhancing performance efficiency and facilitating business practice, the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority (SAIF Zone) has boosted its digital services list with 36 new features, bringing its total E-services provided to customers to 284 services.

In the projects section, the authority has launched the beneficial owners registration and compliance service, while the service to apply for a building permit and set up a new business was added to the rental and licensing department.

These services are part of a comprehensive and integrated system to manage the experience of SAIF Zone customers with high speed and efficiency.

To further enhance customer satisfaction and happiness, the zone also provides highly professional customer care with a high ability to respond and instantly deal with any issues that might arise.

By fully automating its operations and services, the SAIF Zone strives to taker the experience of foreign investors to new heights of excellence and efficiency, which is part of its relentless efforts to further attract the flow of foreign direct investment to the Emirate of Sharjah.

To maintain its position among MENA's most innovative free zones and enhance the ease of doing business, the SAIF Zone offers a package of digital services running autonomously without any human intervention through an intelligent operations center that automates procedures around the clock.

"We always strive to enhance innovation in our services so that our investors can get a smooth and seamless experience.

Such new services reflect the development process we continuously carry out in our digital infrastructure to provide further support to the business community and improve the quality of services provided to them," said Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority.

This comes in line with the aspirations of the wise leadership of Sharjah and government directions to adopt best practices, build an advanced digital system to serve investors in a sustainable manner, and provide integrated services and streamlined work mechanisms to save investors' time and effort.

"We are always keen to provide services that exceed the expectations of our investors," said Al Mazrouei, stressing that the SAIF Zone has proven successful in prioritizing its customers, thanks to the services, high-tech, and digital infrastructure it enjoys.

Such privileges and services aim to facilitate procedures of our investors by going paperless and helping them manage their businesses efficiently while they are on the go, he said in conclusion.

Worth mentioning that the SAIF Zone has signed a memorandum of understanding with microsoft to enhance cooperation in the field of information technology and systems.

The MoU was meant to leverage Microsoft's expertise in providing the latest technology and practical training to the staff of the Free Zone and boosting technical and knowledge support in operating key government service systems provided by the free zone via mobile phones.