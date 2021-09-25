UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Gears Up To Host 48th Edition Of WJMES

Faizan Hashmi 20 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 01:00 PM

Sharjah gears up to host 48th edition of WJMES

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2021) The Emirate of Sharjah is gearing up to host the 48th edition of the Watch & Jewellery middle East Show (WJMES), which is organised by the Expo Centre Sharjah from 5-9 October 2021 with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

The event will see the participation of world-leading companies in the watch and jewellery's design and manufacturing, along with the participation of local companies and Emirati designers.

Extended on an area of 30,000 square metres, the exhibition will showcase jewellery, gemstones, pearls, and watches inspired by contemporary trends, traditions and different cultures around the world with the highest levels of technology, creativity and excellence.

"The WJMES is considered one of the largest international economic events hosted by Sharjah and enjoys a prominent position among a large segment of businessmen, investors, traders, experts, and workers in the field of manufacture and design of watches and jewellery locally and regionally," said Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah.

He noted that the Expo Centre was keen to be in direct contact with local and international exhibitors and jewellery designers, who expressed their eagerness to participate in the exhibition, as it provides a perfect opportunity to forge partnerships and showcase their latest products before the visitors who are looking to grab the top deals and unique products.

Al Midfa underlined that the Expo Centre acquired an outstanding reputation upon resuming exhibitions and events, thanks to its firm commitment to implementing the utmost precautionary measures to ensure the safety of everyone.

The Show will open its doors to visitors, from 12pm-10pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday; 12pm-11pm on Thursday, and 3pm-11pm on Friday.

