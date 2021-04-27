Sharjah Souq Al Haraj records more than 17 thousand transactions in Q1 2021

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2021) The licencing and vehicle registration centre at Souq Al Haraj for Cars in Sharjah, affiliated to Sharjah Asset Management (SAM), the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, has completed 17,083 transactions during the first quarter of the year. This is an increase of approximately 3000 transactions from the same period in 2020, when 14,042 transactions were made.

The transactions were distributed between registration, ownership transfer, possession, export, and sale and purchase.

Souq Al Haraj for Cars, which witnessed a 99% occupancy rate during the first quarter of this year, is witnessing a distinctive global platform for car trade, and is a major destination for the sale and purchase of cars in Sharjah.

Saeed Matar Al Suwaidi, Manager of Souq Al Haraj said, "We are extremely pleased to see the recorded 30% increase in registering, transferring ownership, possessing, exporting, and selling and buying transactions for the first quarter of 2021. These figures show the vitality of the movement and demand for the market, as well as our commitment to all precautionary and preventative measures to ensure the health and safety of all."

Souq Al Haraj, which is considered the most prominent destination for dealers, shoppers, and car enthusiasts in the UAE, is a one stop destination for everything related to the automobile world.