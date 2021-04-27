UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Souq Al Haraj Records More Than 17 Thousand Transactions In Q1 2021

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 04:15 PM

Sharjah Souq Al Haraj records more than 17 thousand transactions in Q1 2021

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2021) The licencing and vehicle registration centre at Souq Al Haraj for Cars in Sharjah, affiliated to Sharjah Asset Management (SAM), the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, has completed 17,083 transactions during the first quarter of the year. This is an increase of approximately 3000 transactions from the same period in 2020, when 14,042 transactions were made.

The transactions were distributed between registration, ownership transfer, possession, export, and sale and purchase.

Souq Al Haraj for Cars, which witnessed a 99% occupancy rate during the first quarter of this year, is witnessing a distinctive global platform for car trade, and is a major destination for the sale and purchase of cars in Sharjah.

Saeed Matar Al Suwaidi, Manager of Souq Al Haraj said, "We are extremely pleased to see the recorded 30% increase in registering, transferring ownership, possessing, exporting, and selling and buying transactions for the first quarter of 2021. These figures show the vitality of the movement and demand for the market, as well as our commitment to all precautionary and preventative measures to ensure the health and safety of all."

Souq Al Haraj, which is considered the most prominent destination for dealers, shoppers, and car enthusiasts in the UAE, is a one stop destination for everything related to the automobile world.

Related Topics

World UAE Sharjah Vehicle Car Sale Same 2020 Market All From Government Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

213 new corona virus cases reported in 24 hours

7 minutes ago

Mongolia receives medical equipment from abroad to ..

11 minutes ago

Probability of markets closure, citizens gear up f ..

19 minutes ago

TMA Baffa Pakhal kicks off 14 days long anti-encro ..

19 minutes ago

Bulgaria's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 16,000

19 minutes ago

Kakha Kuchava Appointed as Speaker of Georgian Par ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.