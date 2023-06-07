UrduPoint.com

Sharjah's DGR Discusses Boosting Cooperation With Uzbekistan

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Sharjah&#039;s DGR discusses boosting cooperation with Uzbekistan

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2023) The Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah hosted a high-level meeting with leading diplomats from the Republic of Uzbekistan recently to explore promising prospects for future cooperation in trade as well as fuelling fresh investments in the key sectors of education, research and tourism between the emirate and the Bukhara region in Uzbekistan.

Sheikh Majid Al Qassimi, Director of DGR, welcomed the high-level diplomatic delegation headed by Bobokalonov Sukhrobjon, Deputy Governor of Culture and Tourism of Bukhara region, and Abdulaziz Akkulov, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the UAE.

Sheikh Majid Al Qassimi said, “This meeting testifies to Sharjah’s close ties with the cities of the Central Asian Republic. Our long standing bilateral relationship is built on cultural commonalities, mutual respect and successful collaborations in similar fields of interest. Both Sharjah’s and Uzbekistan’s remarkable achievements in the fields of culture, tourism, education and development, opens the window for both parties to explore ways to broaden the scope of our partnerships in these sectors, particularly between Sharjah and the Bukhara region, in a way that will be mutually beneficial and also positively impact regional development.

Abdulaziz Akkulov lauded the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the emirate’s outstanding achievements in education and culture.

Bobokalonov Sukhrobjon, Deputy Governor of Culture and Tourism of Bukhara region, expressed his gratitude to the President of Uzbekistan for supporting the enhancement of cooperation and tourism development between Bukhara region and Sharjah.

He further noted, “The collaboration in the tourism sector reflects the dedication of both parties to furthering cultural bonds and close relations between the two peoples,” emphasising that the meeting will present fresh opportunities to consolidate cultural and economic bonds."

