Shurooq Announces Season Of Fun For Children, Families At Four Family-friendly Destinations Across Sharjah

Thu 01st April 2021

Shurooq announces season of fun for children, families at four family-friendly destinations across Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2021) Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has unveiled a host of exciting and safe spring break activities for children and families, already underway at across four family-friendly destinations in Sharjah.

Keeping the health and safety of the children paramount, and in adherence to all precautionary COVID-19 protocols, Shurooq has designed a range of creative activities, both paid and free-to-attend sessions, to keep children engaged throughout the annual spring break.

Until 10th April, four of Shurooq’s leisure and entertainment destinations – Al Qasba, Al Majaz Waterfront, Khor Fakkan Beach and Al Montazah Parks – will welcome children and families with an exciting range of workshops and fun activities to stimulate the imagination and nurture creativity.

Announcing the launch of the campaign, Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, COO of Shurooq, said, "For all visitors, tourists, and residents in Sharjah and across the UAE, Shurooq is launching a series of spring break activities for children and families in strictly safe and secure environments.

"

"To maintain a healthy environment to reduce risk of COVID-19, sanitisation measures implemented at each of the venues will be of the highest hygiene standards. A dedicated team will work round-the-clock to ensure that safety measures are implemented across the venues efficiently. In addition, all children’s facilities and play areas will be sanitised on an hourly basis, daily," he added.

All precautionary steps followed at the four destinations will be highlighted through signages with security personnel assigned to monitor visitors and control crowds. Social distancing stickers and face masks signs will be put up across all destinations. Visitors will also have easy access to hand sanitisers across all facilities including restaurants, food stations, and play areas.

Shurooq has collaborated with a host of creative partners to design workshops, competitions, and several hands-on activities to enrich the learning experiences of the young ones and adults alike. These activities are aimed at fostering new skills and enhancing creativity and problem-solving skills.

