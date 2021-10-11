Sri Lanka Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai offers unique Ceylon tea experience

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2021) DUBAI, 10th October 2021 (WAM) - Visitors to the Sri Lankan Pavilion in Expo 2020 will have a taste of the world famous Ceylon tea.

In a statement to Emirates news Agency (WAM) Hawama Harun Senfaye, Director of the Sri Lankan pavilion, said that Sri Lanka’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai is aimed at acquainting visitors with the ancient civilisation of Sri Lanka the and breathtaking landscapes of the country.

"The pavilion’s guests will enjoy discovering the secrets of the world-renowned ancient Ceylon tea through all stages, starting from the skilful plucking of team leaves, to the wonderful taste enjoyed by millions around the world. Our visitors will have the opportunity to witness this unique experience at the pavilion's tea corner, designed under the supervision of the Sri Lanka Tea board," she added.