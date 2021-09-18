Statement attributed to Saeed Al Hebsi, Director of Human Rights at UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2021) ABU DHABI, 17th September 2021 (WAM) - "We reject the resolution adopted this week in the European Parliament concerning the United Arab Emirates.

We strongly reject the allegations made in the text, which have been previously addressed and dismissed as factually incorrect.

Moreover, the resolution completely ignores all of the UAE’s significant achievements in the human rights field.

Every country has its own laws and legal institutions - the UAE Constitution and national legislation enshrines fundamental rights which provide for the fair treatment of all citizens and residents."