Sultan Al Qasimi inspects activities of SICFAB

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inspected the activities of the 21st Sharjah International Conservation Forum for Arabian Biodiversity, SICFAB, at the Sharjah Breeding Centre for Endangered Arabian Wildlife, where he highlighted the relentless pursuit of the emirate to ensure environmental development and preserve wildlife.

He mentioned the importance of such projects and initiatives, including the establishment of protected areas and concerned research centres, with preserving the environment, the cultivation of meadows in the marine environment and pasture allocation, as well as the growing of desert plants.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan welcomed the participants, scientists, experts, and stakeholders, who work on preserving the environment in Sharjah, and emphasised that the Island of Sir Abu Nu'ayr is a successful model with regard to preserving wildlife.

The Ruler of Sharjah pointed to the environmental diversity in the city of Kalba, revealing the establishment of environmental projects there, including a museum and a Mazar, and a research and studies centre for environmental conservation.

During the visit, he also highlighted the environmental efforts in preserving the city of Khorfakkan, and shed light on the importance of the mountainous marine environment of Al Qalqali Beach.

As for the West Coast of Sharjah and the waterfront, His Highness pointed out that it is not in good condition as a result of landfills, which have affected coral species.

As part of his keenness to preserve other environments and promote the conservation of biodiversity, the Ruler of Sharjah announced the allocation of a grant to countries that suffer from wildlife and environment degradation, in addition to sending scientists and experts to share their expertise in the areas of wildlife conservation.

Professor Farid Karb from the Senckenberg Research Institute in Frankfurt, Germany, gave a short speech during which he briefed the attendees on the SICFAB’s goals in preserving biodiversity.