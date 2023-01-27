(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2023) Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC), chaired the SMC's inaugural meeting for the year 2023, on Thursday, at the Al Wusta Channel building in Al Dhaid.

At the beginning of the meeting, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed welcomed the members of the SMC, praising the achievements made in 2022 across a wide range of media sectors that contributed to the Emirate of Sharjah's goals through cooperation and integration between institutions, and urging them to keep up the momentum and put in even more work to realise this year's goals.

The meeting followed up on the results of media organisations' performance from the previous year and discussed a broad range of media-related issues.

The SMC's plans for the upcoming year were discussed, along with the most high-profile events and programmes produced in conjunction with the various media outlets.

The percentage of Emiratisation in entities affiliated with the SMC, the number of activities and training programmes to qualify media cadres, and the number of developmental and innovative projects in the media and administrative fields were discussed as results of achieved strategic goals for the measured indicators.

The SMC was provided with an overview of the Sharjah Media City (Shams) plan of events, activities, and programmes designed to attract top media and film production companies to set up shop in the Emirate of Sharjah by offering them first-rate media services (including prime locations for filming, offices, and state-of-the-art equipment).

The report by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority included a study of ratings for the authority's affiliated stations, as well as a noteworthy development that covered all programme plans.

Members of the SMC had an overview of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau's many upcoming 2023 events, including the International Photography Festival "Xposure," which will serve as a global platform to bring together photographers from all over the world with the goal of inspiring a lifelong appreciation of photography in all members of society.

The report on the Smart Media Platform was discussed, as were the major players in the project.

The meeting of the council was attended by Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams); Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB); Rashid Abdullah Al Obed, Director of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Shehab Ahmed Al Hammadi, Director of Shams; Alia Bu Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB); Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri; and Hessa Al Hammadi, Assistant Secretary-General of the SMC.

