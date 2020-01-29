UrduPoint.com
UAE Announces First Case Of New Coronavirus

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 42 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 10:45 AM

UAE announces first case of new coronavirus

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has announced the first case of new coronavirus in the UAE for members of a family arriving from the Chinese city of Wuhan.

In its statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry added that "the health condition of those infected is stable and under medical observation."

MoHAP confirmed that, in coordination with health authorities and the concerned authorities in the country, it has taken "all the necessary precautions in accordance with the scientific recommendations, conditions and standards approved by the World Health Organisation.

"

"The general health condition is not a cause for concern," it emphasised.

The Ministry stressed that the epidemiological investigation centres in the country are working around the clock to early report any cases of the virus, noting that the health system in the country "works very efficiently and that the ministry is closely following the situation in a way that guarantees the health and safety of everyone."

