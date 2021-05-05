UrduPoint.com
UAE Armed Forces Established Foundations Of UAE's Security And Development: Fujairah Ruler

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 02:30 PM

UAE Armed Forces established foundations of UAE's security and development: Fujairah Ruler

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has said that the unification of the UAE Armed Forces established the foundations of the country’s security and stability and supported the development process.

In a statement marking the 45th anniversary of the Armed Forces Unification Day, Sheikh Hamad stated, "Some 45 years have passed since the day when the Founding Leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the other Founding Leaders declared the unification of the UAE Armed Forces and began establishing its solid foundations. Ever since, our Armed Forces have reached key milestones in terms of preparation and training. Today, the process of developing our Armed Forces is continuing under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is keen to provide it with all means of advancement, in line with international standards.

The UAE Armed Forces protect the UAE’s successes, an outcome of the collaboration between Emirati citizens and the country’s leadership to protect the country’s achievements and strengthen its security and stability, as well as to support its role in maintaining regional and international security and stability, the Fujairah Ruler noted.

He continued, "On this glorious occasion, I extend my best wishes and greetings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and my brothers, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and all Emirati citizens, as we commemorate together the glorious sacrifices of our Armed Forces recruits, who have sacrificed their lives to defend the country and protect legitimacy and peace in the region."

"On this occasion, we reiterate our loyalty and devotion to our country and Armed Forces, and pledge to continue the development journey and advance the UAE to the forefront of countries supporting global peace," Sheikh Hamad said in conclusion.

