UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Embassy In Madrid Organises Seminar On Culture Of Tolerance

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 06:45 PM

UAE Embassy in Madrid organises seminar on culture of tolerance

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) The UAE Embassy in Madrid organised a seminar, titled, 'The Culture of Tolerance as a Mechanism for Peaceful Coexistence and Development Sustainability', in cooperation with the Al Bayt Al Arabi Foundation of the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The seminar, which is part of the embassy's activities during the 2019 Year of Tolerance that aim to promote the values of peaceful coexistence among various cultures and religions, was attended by officials from the Spanish government, including from the ministries of foreign affairs, justice, health and education, as well as leading scholars and professors from the University of Seville and Universidad Pablo de Olavide, UPO, along with representatives of relevant human rights and church organisations, and Spanish journalists.

In a speech, Pedro Martinez Avial, Director of the Al Bayt Al Arabi Foundation, welcomed the UAE Embassy's organising of the event at the Foundation.

During the event, Majid Hassan Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Spain, explained the steps taken by the UAE, since its establishment, to promote the values of coexistence while noting the establishment of the Ministry of Tolerance and the Higher Tolerance Institute, as well as the drafting of many related laws.

The participants at the seminar, including Alvaro Ortega Baron, Deputy Director of the middle East Affairs Administration at the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Mercedes Moreo, Deputy Director of International Judicial Cooperation and Interfaith Relations at the Spanish Ministry of Justice, shared their views and comments while praising the significant developments in the UAE in terms of human rights and humanitarian work.

Related Topics

Education UAE Mercedes Seville Madrid Spain Middle East 2019 Church Event From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank raises US$ 500 million from A ..

31 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General to headline Abu Dhabi Climate ..

31 minutes ago

Peshawar, Bahawalpur win matches in Blind Cricket ..

4 minutes ago

Need of collective role stressed in handling envir ..

4 minutes ago

PML-N's MPA summoned in fake degree case

4 minutes ago

Karachi to host mega sports festival on Aug 14

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.