UAE Embassy in Madrid organises seminar on culture of tolerance

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) The UAE Embassy in Madrid organised a seminar, titled, 'The Culture of Tolerance as a Mechanism for Peaceful Coexistence and Development Sustainability', in cooperation with the Al Bayt Al Arabi Foundation of the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The seminar, which is part of the embassy's activities during the 2019 Year of Tolerance that aim to promote the values of peaceful coexistence among various cultures and religions, was attended by officials from the Spanish government, including from the ministries of foreign affairs, justice, health and education, as well as leading scholars and professors from the University of Seville and Universidad Pablo de Olavide, UPO, along with representatives of relevant human rights and church organisations, and Spanish journalists.

In a speech, Pedro Martinez Avial, Director of the Al Bayt Al Arabi Foundation, welcomed the UAE Embassy's organising of the event at the Foundation.

During the event, Majid Hassan Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Spain, explained the steps taken by the UAE, since its establishment, to promote the values of coexistence while noting the establishment of the Ministry of Tolerance and the Higher Tolerance Institute, as well as the drafting of many related laws.

The participants at the seminar, including Alvaro Ortega Baron, Deputy Director of the middle East Affairs Administration at the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Mercedes Moreo, Deputy Director of International Judicial Cooperation and Interfaith Relations at the Spanish Ministry of Justice, shared their views and comments while praising the significant developments in the UAE in terms of human rights and humanitarian work.