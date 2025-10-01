UAE expresses solidarity with Indonesia, conveys condolences over victims of school collapse

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of Indonesia over the victims of a school collapse in Sidoarjo, East Java province, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed the UAE’s sincere condolences and sympathy with the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Indonesia over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.