UAE President, UK Prime Minister hold phone call to discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke by telephone today with the Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
The call reviewed UAE-UK ties and explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation in support of both countries’ development goals.
The two sides also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, with a particular focus on developments in the middle East.
They affirmed their support for all efforts aimed at securing a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and ensuring the sustained and sufficient delivery of humanitarian aid to its residents.
During the call, His Highness expressed his appreciation for the United Kingdom’s recognition of the State of Palestine, underlining that the two-state solution remains the most viable path to achieving lasting stability in the region for the benefit of its countries and peoples.
