UAE, Saudi Arabia Strengthen Maritime Cooperation Through Joint Initiatives
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2025 | 07:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) Kamal bin Mohammed Al-Junaidi, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), affirmed that close cooperation between the Kingdom and the UAE represents a strategic partnership that enhances both countries’ standing in the global maritime transport sector through coordinated efforts and support for joint initiatives in sustainability and maritime safety.
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Maritime Day Parallel Event 2025, held over two days in Dubai, Al-Junaidi said that Saudi Arabia continues to support IMO flagship initiatives, including IMO CARES, GloNoise Partnership, Circular Letters, and GloFouling Partnerships, in addition to the Next Wave Seafarers Project, which uses Saudi vessels to train around 20 personnel from island and developing nations.
He highlighted that since the launch of Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom has prioritised the transport and logistics sector as a strategic pillar, leading to the development of smart ports, improved cargo handling efficiency, and the upskilling of human capital to meet global changes and achieve sustainable growth in the maritime industry.
Al-Junaidi noted that Saudi Arabia ranks first regionally and 20th globally in terms of deadweight tonnage, with its vessels sailing international ports under the Saudi flag in compliance with the highest safety standards, while the Kingdom continues efforts to strengthen sustainable maritime transport and participate in international environmental initiatives.
