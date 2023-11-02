Open Menu

UAE Flag Day Embodies Values Of Unity And Solidarity: Ajman Ruler

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2023 | 03:30 PM

UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidarity: Ajman Ruler

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, said that the UAE Flag Day embodies the values of unity and solidarity instilled by the UAE's leadership.

On the occasion, he said, "On this day, we extend our appreciation, gratitude and best wishes to the UAE’s leadership, headed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, as well as the country’s citizens and residents.

The Ruler of Ajman added that on 3rd November each year, the UAE celebrates Flag Day to honour the nation's flag that symbolises unity, solidarity and traditional Emirati values, commemorating the efforts of the Founding Fathers.

He stressed that the UAE Flag will always remain a symbol of sacrifice, loyalty, pride and determination, as well as a monument to the nation's distinguished march under the country's wise leadership towards further stability, progress and prosperity.

