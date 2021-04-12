UrduPoint.com
UAE Interested In Attracting Russian Investments: Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2021) Dr. Mohamed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Russia, has said that the UAE is interested in attracting Russian investments to the country.

In an interview with the Russian news agency "Sputnik," on the sidelines of a meeting with Russian businessmen, Al Jaber said that the economic and investment relations between the UAE and the Russian Federation are outstanding, and both sides are keen to boost them in various areas.

He added that Emirati investments in Russia are proceeding at an accelerated pace, and the UAE Embassy is making tremendous efforts to explore other opportunities that benefit both countries.

He explained that Emirati investments in Russia are diversified, pointing out that Mubadala has projects and looking forward to further investing in the country. He also noted that businessmen in both countries are also working to explore mutual investment opportunities.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Mubadala Investment Company agreed in 2013 to establish a joint investment platform US$2 billion to invest in various projects in Russia, including infrastructure projects.

