UAE is keen on supporting global efforts to promote values of tolerance, coexistence and cooperation: Mohamed bin Zayed

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, today received, at Al Maqam Palace in Al Ain, the participants of the sixth Assembly of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies, which began in Abu Dhabi today.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the annual forum’s guests while wishing them success in finding effective ways of establishing the values of tolerance, coexistence and cooperation among peoples from all races and religions.

He also stressed that the UAE’s vision and approach are based on upholding human values, and it is keen to support any initiative or effort to create awareness of the importance of tolerance, coexistence, peace and harmony to achieve the security and stability that societies aspire for their members.

Spreading and reviving shared values is required for the interest of humanity, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed added.

The forum’s participants praised the efforts of the UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and its global humanitarian initiatives that promote peace and coexistence and spread the values of tolerance and harmony among peoples.

They also lauded the UAE's initiative making 2019 the Year of Tolerance, to ingrain the concept of tolerance and coexistence within society while calling on Allah Almighty to ensure the security and stability of the UAE, the land of tolerance and fraternity.

Present at the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.