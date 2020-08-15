(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Moon Jae-in of South Korea on the occasion of National Liberation Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Korean President.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan dispatched similar messages to Chung Sye-kyun, Prime Minister of Korea, on the occasion.