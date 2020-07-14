UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Montenegro On Statehood Day

Tue 14th July 2020 | 01:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro on Statehood Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Milo Dukanovic of Montenegro, on the occasion of his country's National Day, known as Statehood Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Dukanovic and to Dusko Markovic, Prime Minister of Montenegro on the occasion.

