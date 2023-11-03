Open Menu

UAE Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Celebrates Flag Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2023 | 09:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2023) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) today commemorated the UAE Flag Day, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to hoist the UAE flag across the UAE's Federal and government buildings.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, hoisted the UAE flag on the main mast of the Ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Khaled Abdullah Belhoul, Under-Secretary of MoFA, as well as a number of the ministry's officials and employees.

Speaking on behalf of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Shakhboot extended his congratulations, saying, “UAE Flag Day holds special significance in our hearts, as it fills us with pride reminding us of the values that the UAE flag symbolises, those of unity and cohesion among our people.

Guided by our wise government leaders, our beloved nation continues to progress and excel, preserving our flag's glow and its status globally. This day presents us with an opportunity to express our pride in our country's achievements, which led to its rise as an icon of excellence and leadership.”

UAE embassies, consulates, and diplomatic missions worldwide also participated by raising the UAE flag at 10:00, according to the local timing of the host country, in the presence of members of UAE missions from the diplomatic and consular corps.

