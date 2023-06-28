UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Syrian President, Kuwaiti Crown Prince

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings, during two separate phone calls, with Bashar al-Assad, President of Syria, and H.H. Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait.

Their Highnesses expressed their best wishes on the occasion, praying to God for the progress and prosperity for their peoples. They also wished further development for the Arab and Islamic nation, as well as stability and peace for the whole world.

H.H. Sheikh Mishal conveyed the greetings of Emir of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and his wishes of further progress and prosperity for their friendly peoples.