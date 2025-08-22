Open Menu

UAE Strongly Condemns Targeting Of World Food Programme Humanitarian Convoy In Sudan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 06:00 PM

UAE strongly condemns targeting of World Food Programme humanitarian convoy in Sudan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the attack on a World food Programme (WFP) humanitarian convoy in Mellit, North Darfur, in Sudan, which constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, and emphasised the importance of safeguarding the security and safety of civilians, as well as humanitarian and relief personnel.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the need for the two Sudanese warring parties to adhere to the Jeddah Declaration, in order to protect civilians and ensure the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance.

The Ministry also emphasised the importance of prioritising the interests of the Sudanese people and shielding them from the devastating consequences of the conflict.

Furthermore, the Ministry reiterated the UAE’s steadfast position calling for an immediate ceasefire, the facilitation of urgent and unimpeded humanitarian access, and support for regional and international efforts aimed at ending the civil war and fulfilling the aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people for peace and stability.

