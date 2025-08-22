Scientists Develop Energy-saving, Heat-reducing Cement
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2025) Scientists from China and the United States have developed a new and efficient type of cement designed to reduce heat accumulation in buildings and lower indoor temperatures.
The research, published in the journal Science Advances, shows that the innovative material, known as photon-structured cement, can reduce indoor temperatures by around 5 degrees Celsius on hot days.
When the cement hardens, a crystal-like structure resembling the natural mineral ettringite forms on its surface. This structure strongly reflects visible light while transmitting almost all mid-infrared radiation, helping to keep building interiors cooler even during extreme heat.
The project was led by Professor Miao Chanven of Southeast University in the People’s Republic of China, in collaboration with American experts. The innovation addresses the main drawback of traditional cement, which reflects only about 30 percent of sunlight and heat in hot and tropical regions, significantly raising building temperatures.
To test the material, researchers built small house models and exposed them to sunlight. Walls made with conventional cement reached 60–70 degrees Celsius during peak heat, while those using photon-structured cement remained at 30–35 degrees Celsius, lowering indoor temperatures by about 5 degrees.
According to the researchers, the technology could substantially reduce building cooling costs and serve as an effective tool against climate change. The material can be applied not only in hot and tropical regions but also in cities worldwide where heat sensitivity is a concern.
They added that the cement could play an important role in energy efficiency and environmental sustainability in the construction sector, offering residents cooler and more comfortable living spaces.
