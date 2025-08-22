Hania Amir’s New Photos Spark Social Media Buzz
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 22, 2025 | 04:51 PM
Hania Amir’s latest posts have stirred curiosity among her followers
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 22nd, 2025) Pakistani actress Hania Amir is making headlines on social media after a series of new photos of her went viral, capturing the attention of fans and netizens.
Known for sharing her pictures and videos online, Hania Amir’s latest posts have stirred curiosity among her followers. In the images, the actress is seen with a young man—one photo shows them seated together at a restaurant, while another shows the man lifting her onto his shoulder.
The photos prompted a social media user to ask if the man is her new boyfriend.
Hania responded in the comments, saying, “Yes, and I have nothing else to do.”
The fans also speculated that Asim Azhar, the actress’s former boyfriend, might be upset after seeing the pictures.
Hania Amir’s bold display in these photos has sparked a mix of admiration and criticism from her audience.
