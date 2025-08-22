- Home
UAE Continues Efforts To Combat Organised Crime With Extradition Of Two International Fugitives To France, Belgium
Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2025 | 04:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Ministry of Interior has extradited two international fugitives to the French and Belgian authorities after they were arrested by Dubai Police, based on Red Notices issued against them by the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol).
One of them is among the most wanted individuals by French authorities on charges of drug trafficking within an organised criminal network operating across several European countries, where he served as the main assistant to the organisation’s leader.
The other, is considered one of the most wanted individuals by Belgian authorities for cases related to drug trafficking and his involvement with a criminal gang operating inside Belgium.
The Ministry of Interior affirmed that these two operations reflect the UAE’s steadfast commitment to combating transnational organised crime and embody its dedication to close international cooperation with various friendly and brotherly nations, thereby contributing to the consolidation of justice and the strengthening of security and stability at both the regional and international levels.
