Open Menu

Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit Adopts UAE Initiative To Curb Cyber Abuse

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2025 | 01:45 PM

Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit adopts UAE initiative to curb cyber abuse

ALAMEIN, Egypt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025, which concluded yesterday in New Alamein City, Egypt, announced the adoption of an initiative proposed by the UAE Journalists Association.

The initiative aims to curb online hostility and abuse and to discourage users from engaging with cyberbullying and organised smear campaigns.

Launched by Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the board of Directors of the UAE Media Council, the initiative urges social media users to respond to abuse by blocking offenders rather than entering disputes or amplifying negative content.

The campaign was first rolled out successfully at the national level before being expanded regionally.

Fadheela Al Muaini, President of the UAE Journalists Association, introduced the initiative during the summit, where it gained wide support and was formally endorsed.

Related Topics

Egypt Social Media UAE Media From Arab

Recent Stories

Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing ce ..

Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing cement

3 minutes ago
 Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit adopts UAE init ..

Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit adopts UAE initiative to curb cyber abuse

49 minutes ago
 Magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits off South American t ..

Magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits off South American tip

1 hour ago
 ADNEC Group receives International Renewable Energ ..

ADNEC Group receives International Renewable Energy Certificate

2 hours ago
 Smart and Autonomous Systems Council organises ina ..

Smart and Autonomous Systems Council organises inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous We ..

2 hours ago
 Al Seer Marine unveils AI transformation strategy

Al Seer Marine unveils AI transformation strategy

3 hours ago
FM Wang reiterates China’s steadfast support for ..

FM Wang reiterates China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty

3 hours ago
 Floods, landslides cut off villages in Ghizer dist ..

Floods, landslides cut off villages in Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan

3 hours ago
 Japan's core inflation slows in July

Japan's core inflation slows in July

4 hours ago
 Study links inadequate water intake to greater str ..

Study links inadequate water intake to greater stress response

4 hours ago
 Saudi Defense Ministry signs partnership agreement ..

Saudi Defense Ministry signs partnership agreement with US National Guard of Ind ..

4 hours ago
 Jordan inaugurates first CNG filling station

Jordan inaugurates first CNG filling station

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East