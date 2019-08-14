UrduPoint.com
‘UAE Volunteers’ Recruits Complete 3,265,240 Volunteer Hours

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 09:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2019) Recruits of the national volunteer platform, "UAE Volunteers," have completed 3,265,240 volunteer hours, according to statistics from its official website.

The number of volunteers registered at the platform increased to 408,585 while available volunteer opportunities amounted to 7,442, provided by 454 institutions in the UAE.

The statistics highlight the growing interest of Emirati citizens and residents to take part in volunteer work, which the UAE aims to ingrain as a sustainable practice that promotes the values of tolerance and community participation.

The platform is the first of its kind and the largest in the UAE, and aims to organise the country’s volunteering efforts.

The concept of volunteering has attracted the attention of the country’s leadership and government and non-governmental organisations; and the UAE has highlighted the importance of volunteer work to achieving sustainable development and building a better future.

Volunteer programmes and organisations in the UAE vary according to community and development needs, and include the National Volunteer Programme for Emergencies, Crisis and Disasters, the "Takatuf" and "Sanid" initiatives, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, the "We are all Police Initiative," the Emirates Voluntary academy in Abu Dhabi, the Dubai Volunteering Programme, the "Sandooq Al Watan," and the "Volunteering Incubators System."

