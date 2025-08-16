Governor Kundi, Federal Minister discuss flood relief efforts in Mansehra

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, met Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, in Mansehra to review the flood situation and ongoing relief operations here on Saturday

The two leaders held detailed discussions on measures being taken for the assistance of affected communities.

Governor Kundi stressed the need for federal and provincial governments to work together, saying that the federal government has already directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to coordinate with the provincial administration to ensure timely relief.

Sardar Yousaf lauded the federal government’s support, saying that “politics must be set aside, and humanity must come first.”

Governor Kundi said the people of the province stand firmly with flood victims in this difficult time.

He appreciated the humanitarian role of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), recalling its active role in assisting victims in Swat in the past, and said that volunteers across the province have been mobilized to provide timely help.

He further informed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured that PDMA will work in collaboration with the provincial government, adding PRCS, and other organizations, not only to provide relief but also to play an active role in the rehabilitation of flood-hit communities.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that, on the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the party stands shoulder to shoulder with flood victims and will not leave them alone in relief or rehabilitation.

Governor Kundi also inquired about the tragic incident where dozens of houses were washed away and 35 people lost their lives.

He directed PPP divisional president Malik Farooq Tanoli to coordinate with the Red Crescent to ensure immediate relief activities in Battal and nearby areas within the next two days, with aid supplies to be delivered promptly to the affected families.