AJK President directs govt to intensify relief efforts for flood victims

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2025 | 09:45 PM

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, on Saturday, expressed profound grief over the loss of precious lives and property caused by the recent monsoon rains across the region.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the deceased the highest place in Paradise and provide patience and strength to the survivors, reported by the President's office.

He directed the AJK government and district administrations to intensify rescue and relief operations and ensure all possible assistance, including food, medicines, tents, and other essential supplies, is provided to those affected.

He also emphasized the need for sustainable planning to minimize loss of life and property during natural disasters and ensure timely assistance for victims.

