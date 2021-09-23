UAQ Ruler issues law on real estate registration in Umm Al Qaiwain

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has issued law No. 2 of 2021 on real estate registration in Umm Al Qaiwain.

The law stipulates that the department will manage a real estate registry to keep records of all real estate transactions and any related amendments.

Under the law, the Department of Municipality will issue ownership deeds and related documents that prove the rights related to real estate transactions, according to real estate registry controls, provided that ownership deeds and other relevant documents contain all rights.

The law further stipulates that all real estate transactions, which are conducted prior to the enforcement of this law and not registered with the department, must be registered within six months from the date of the law’s issuance.

The law shall come into force on the date of its issuance and published in the Official Gazette.