UNHCR: Refugee Influx From Syria To Iraq Passes 10,000 Mark

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 07:15 PM

UNHCR: Refugee influx from Syria to Iraq passes 10,000 mark

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2019) The UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR, on Friday said that its teams in northern Iraq reported that last night more than 900 Syrian refugees arrived at the Bardarash camp on 45 buses, bringing the camp population to nearly 9,700.

UNHCR Spokesperson Andrej Mahecic, at today's press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, said, "So far more than 10,100 Syrian refugees have crossed into Iraq seeking safety. Nearly 75% of all registered refugees are women and children. More than a quarter of refugee families are female-headed households. Arrivals also include unaccompanied children."

UNHCR stressed the importance of freedom of movement for fleeing civilians and that the borders remain open so that refugees can seek safety and protection.

Bardarash camp, in Dohuk governorate, is ready to receive up to 11,000 people. Other nearby sites have been identified to shelter more refugees.

Meanwhile in Syria, some 180,000 people have been displaced across the country’s north-east according to the latest UN estimates. The majority of the displaced are women and children.

As part of inter-agency response inside Syria, UNHCR is providing emergency aid and protection services to thousands of people to ensure as much safety and dignity as possible for displaced families.

