US is UAE’s 'most important and enduring strategic partner': Dr. Anwar Gargash

WASHINGTON, D.C., (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2021) Concluding a weeklong visit to Washington, D.C., Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, called the UAE-US relationship as strong as it has ever been and noted that the US is the UAE’s "most important and enduring strategic partner".

During his visit, Dr. Gargash met with senior Biden Administration officials and Members of Congress to discuss regional matters of mutual interest and underscored the strength of the UAE-US partnership.

He was accompanied by Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Minister of State and Ambassador to the US; and Lana Nusseibeh, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Assistant Minister of Political Affairs.

"The US is one of our most important relationships. It is as close and as strong as it has ever been with the Biden Administration," Dr. Gargash said. "In our 50th year, the UAE’s shared vision and values with the US are well appreciated."

At a White House briefing with National Security Council Coordinator for the middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk and other senior officials, Dr. Gargash underscored the UAE’s renewed emphasis on diplomacy and de-escalation. He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to work closely with the US on regional matters and explored ways to build upon the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement between the UAE and Israel to bring about greater regional prosperity and stability.

The senior UAE diplomat also met with Wendy Sherman, Deputy Secretary of State, to discuss ways the UAE and US can intensify cooperation to resolve regional conflicts and pressing global challenges like climate change, COVID-19 pandemic and nuclear proliferation.

During meetings at the US Capitol, Dr. Gargash highlighted the UAE’s forward-looking approach to building a more tolerant, prosperous and peaceful region that advances collective UAE-US interests and values, and grows the bilateral trade and investment relationship.

He also met with Senator Bill Hagerty (TN), Senator Todd Young (IN) and Senator Jeff Merkley (OR).

Dr. Gargash and the other senior UAE officials also announced a new partnership between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic academy and Johns Hopkins University school of Advanced International Studies to train the next generation of young leaders in international relations.

Dr. Gargash concluded his visit by meeting with senior leaders at the Smithsonian Institution. The officials discussed areas of collaboration and preparations for the 2022 Smithsonian Folklife Festival, where the UAE will be the featured guest country. The annual event takes place on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and attracts over one million visitors.