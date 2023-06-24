WAM delegation explores media cooperation with top German media organisations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2023) A delegation from the Emirates News Agency (WAM) headed by Director General Mohamed Jalal Al Rayssi visited a number of top German media organisations as part of WAM’s international outreach initiative aimed at strengthening media cooperation on the one hand and promoting the Global Media Congress.

During the visit to Bonn and Berlin in Germany, the delegation also attended the Global Media Forum, which was held in Bonn June 19-20.

At the extensive interactions the delegation had with leaders of various German media outlets, Al Rayssi extended invitation to several top media figures to take part in the Global Media Congress.

All the media honchos the delegation met in Germany appreciated WAM’s inclusion of German among the 19 languages in which the agency now publishes news stories.

WAM’s efforts to establish mutually beneficial partnerships with hundreds of media outlets around the world as well as the successful first edition of the Global Media Congress were praised by all the German interlocutors, who expressed keen interest in the event.



Al Rayssi explained during the meetings the importance of the Congress as a pioneering platform to not only bring together major media personalities from around the world under one roof, but also to generate in-depth debates and discussions about the current state of the media in terms of both challenges and opportunities.

All agreed that extensive cooperation among media organisations is key to ensuring a bright future for the media industry in the face of technological advancements.

Among the media organisations the delegation interacted with were the German Press Agency (DPA), DW, Berliner-Zeitung, ZDF, ARD, and Der Spiegel.

In addition to German media organisations, the delegation also had wide-ranging discussions with a large number of media persons from different parts of the world attending the Global Media Forum.

Khoder Nashar