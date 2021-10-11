DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2021) Dulsco, the Official Waste Management Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, is striving to realise Expo 2020 Dubai's objective to be the first-ever megaevent to divert 85 percent of its waste away from landfills.

Dulsco has an innovative approach in place to meet the event's requirements, while offering world-class waste management services approved by Expo 2020 Dubai and relevant national authorities, thus raising standards across the environmental protection sector regionally.

In an exclusive interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Mahdi Mohamad, Chief Operating Officer at Dulsco's Support Services Sector, underscored the company’s commitment to helping Expo 2020 Dubai achieve its sustainability goals and highlighting the UAE’s efforts to ensure a more sustainable future for everyone, by achieving the 85-percent waste diversion target.

Expo 2020 Dubai will showcase a variety of creative ideas, technologies and solutions in the field of sustainability and environmental protection, he added, highlighting the daily average volume of waste generated during the first ten days of the event amounted to 170 tonnes, which is likely to increase in the coming period with the surge in visitor number on weekends, vacations and the winter holidays, reaching some 200 to 250 tonnes per day. However, Dulsco’s team is prepared for any increase and is ready to transport, sort and process this waste, he assured.

Speaking of Dulsco's innovative solutions to be used at the event, Mohamad noted that, as part of the "Waste to Resource" initiative, launched at Expo 2020 Dubai, Dulsco set up 1,500 smart bins across the Expo 2020 Dubai site along with ten biofuel-powered waste collection trucks to reduce the event's carbon footprint.

On the positive impact made through Dulsco’s sustainability solutions, he stressed that the company aims to promote the circular economy concept, which the UAE seeks to implement as part of its sustainability agenda, adding the company is committed to converting organic waste generated at the event to fertilisers.

He further added, construction waste will be being recycled at the Dulsco Construction and Demolition Facility, while recyclable materials, including metal and consumable parts, will be recycled through the 'The New Old and Reloved by Dulsco' brand, which transforms waste into creative and elegant home decor.

Regarding Dulsco’s contract with the Dubai Government and whether it will continue after Expo 2020 Dubai, Mohamad stressed Dulsco aims to maintain long-term relations with public and private entities in the UAE.

On Dulsco’s contributions to social responsibility in the UAE, he explained the company is keen to fulfil its responsibilities and is committed to paying back the community, adding that under this framework, Dulsco operates through two key pillars; supporting community initiatives and reinforcing public environmental awareness.