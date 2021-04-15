NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :-- India's COVID-19 surge continues as over 200,000 (200,739) cases were registered during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to over 14 million (14,074,564), said the latest data released by the Federal health ministry on Thursday.

As many as 1,038 deaths due to the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the death toll to 173,123, added the data.