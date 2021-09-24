UrduPoint.com

1 Dead, 12 Injured In US Supermarket Shooting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 08:50 AM

1 dead, 12 injured in US supermarket shooting

Washington, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :A shooter opened fire Thursday at a supermarket near Memphis, Tennessee, killing at least one person and injuring 12 others before he shot himself dead, police said.

The rampage occurred at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, a suburban town east of Memphis.

One victim was killed, while the shooter died of a "self-inflicted gunshot wound," Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane told reporters.

Lane said some of the victims had "very serious injuries" and cautioned that the toll from the tragedy could rise.

Multiple forces including Swat teams converged on the supermarket to secure the area, with police going aisle to aisle to help employees and shoppers evacuate the building, Lane said.

He described a "horrific" scene at the store, where officers "found people hiding in freezers and in locked offices."Lane would not say whether the assailant was a Kroger employee, but added that the shooting was under investigation by the FBI and other agencies.

Mass shootings and other gun violence are huge problems in the United States, issues that gun control advocates say are fueled by the prevalence of firearms and relatively lax gun laws.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Swat Died Memphis United States FBI From Employment

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

40 minutes ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

8 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

8 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

8 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

8 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.