UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Dead As Rebels Attack Military Sites In DRCongo City

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 08:20 PM

11 dead as rebels attack military sites in DRCongo city

Lubumbashi, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Eleven people were killed after separatist insurgents attacked two military camps in the Democratic Republic of Congo's main mining centre of Lubumbashi Sunday, the city's mayor said.

Four members of the security forces and one civilian died along with six of the insurgents, Lubumbashi Mayor Ghislain Robert Lubaba Buluma told AFP.

Jeff Mbiya Kadima, a member of a civil society platform that works with the government, told AFP the insurgents had targeted the camps of Kimbembe and Kibati on Sunday morning.

Fortune Mbaya, a civil society leader, said the attackers had identified themselves as members of the separatist Bakata-Katanga militia.

Residents reported the sounds of gunfire in several districts following the assaults.

Lubumbashi is the capital of the mining-rich Katanga region and the country's second-largest city.

Former president Joseph Kabila, who comes from the region, returned there in December after a tussle for power between his supporters and his successor Felix Tshisekedi.

Incursions by the Bataka-Katanga, fighting for the region to secede from DR Congo, occur frequently in Lubumbashi. Two policemen and a soldier were killed in the most recent attack on September 26.

Related Topics

Attack Civil Society Died Lubumbashi Congo September December Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Oman’s Minister of Fore ..

1 hour ago

Daman launches first online smart branch

1 hour ago

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agri ..

2 hours ago

RAKEZ, an environment that motivates prosperity

2 hours ago

Arab Universities Sports Federation sponsor Stage ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Bank funds treatment for patients wi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.