UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

17 Pro-Iran Fighters Killed In US Strikes In Syria

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 09:30 AM

17 pro-Iran fighters killed in US strikes in Syria

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :At least 17 fighters were killed in US strikes in Syria at the Iraq border overnight, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Friday.

"The strikes destroyed three lorries carrying munitions...

There were many casualties. Preliminary indications are that at least 17 fighters were killed, all members of Popular Mobilisation Forces," the director of the SOHR, Rami Abdul Rahman, told AFP, referencing the powerful coalition of pro-Iran Iraqi paramilitaries.

Related Topics

Syria Iraq Border All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 minutes ago

Pak Sweet Home announces to set-up a cadet college ..

9 hours ago

Lahore High Court orders EIA of Ravi Urban project ..

9 hours ago

US House Democrats Committed to Passing Minimum Wa ..

9 hours ago

Swiss orchestra's pandemic performances hit right ..

9 hours ago

EU extends sanctions over Belarus crackdown

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.