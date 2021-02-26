17 pro-Iran fighters killed in US strikes in Syria

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :At least 17 fighters were killed in US strikes in Syria at the Iraq border overnight, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Friday.

"The strikes destroyed three lorries carrying munitions...

There were many casualties. Preliminary indications are that at least 17 fighters were killed, all members of Popular Mobilisation Forces," the director of the SOHR, Rami Abdul Rahman, told AFP, referencing the powerful coalition of pro-Iran Iraqi paramilitaries.