1st Banana Train Leaves Laos For China

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2022 | 02:40 PM

1st banana train leaves Laos for China

VIENTIANE, Dec. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) --:A special freight train carrying 25 cold-chain containers loaded with 500 tons of fresh Lao bananas departed from the Vientiane station in Lao capital on Wednesday.

The train will travel all the way north across mountains and rivers along the China-Laos Railway to Changsha, capital of southern China's Hunan Province.

This is the first "banana train" that travels directly to a specific Chinese city since the China-Laos Railway was put into operation a year ago. The "banana train" is also the debuting train under the "One Way, Two Parks" project between Hunan provincial government and Laos.

Earlier this year, Hunan Province and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Laos jointly signed the memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two sides on the joint construction of the above-mentioned "One Way, Two Parks" project.

Under the project, the two sides will use the China-Laos Railway as a channel to comprehensively strengthen the international agricultural cooperation and economic and trade exchanges between Hunan Province and Laos through the joint construction of a linkage between the modern agricultural industrial park in Lao capital Vientiane and related industrial parks in Hunan Province.

