2nd phase of WCBA to begin in N China

HOHHOT, Nov. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The second phase of the 2020-21 Women's Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA) league will begin on Tuesday in China's northern city of Hohhot, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Due to COVID-19 containment measures, the 2020-21 WCBA will be run in a championship format and divided into three phases, each of which will take place in one city.

The first and second phases will form the regular season and the third phase will serve as the championship's playoffs.

The first phase took place in Chengdu in October.

With nine straight wins in the first phase, Inner Mongolia was the only team in the league to remain undefeated.

"Our team played very well in Chengdu in the first phase, and the second one will be more competitive, which will be a big challenge for us. Although we are on home court, we must prepare for the worst and do our best in every game," said Bateer, chairman of the Inner Mongolia Basketball Association.